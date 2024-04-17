GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dayanidhi Maran sends legal notice to Edappadi Palaniswami

April 17, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Dayanidhi Maran

Dayanidhi Maran

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, on April 17, demanded an “immediate and unequivocal public apology” from former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for what he had called “unfounded accusations” on welfare and development works in the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency.

“He made claims that are not only factually incorrect but also seem intentionally designed to tarnish my reputation,” said Mr Maran in a legal notice sent to Mr Palaniswami.

He said it was disheartening that Mr Palaniswami chose to ignore the truth and instead opted to mislead the public by spreading misinformation with malafide intention.

“Given the circumstances, I am compelled to demand an immediate and unequivocal public apology from Mr Palaniswami, alongside a retraction of his statements. Should there be no compliance, I am fully prepared to pursue all legal avenues to defend the truth,” he said.

Mr Maran said he was committed to the development and welfare of the constituency through tangible projects, which were a matter of public record and easily verifiable.

He said enhanced public health and safety facilities, including construction of multiple public toilets, primary health centre, educational infrastructure developments, multi-purpose halls and community centres for the welfare of the poor, development of sports and recreational facilities are some of the projects implemented by him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.