Day temperature may rise in interior districts

The city was spared of scorching heat on the first day of the peak summer season, popularly called as Agni Natchathiram, as Monday’s maximum temperature was normal.

But interior places such as Madurai and Karur may continue to sizzle for two more days, according to Meteorological department officials. Normally, the period between May 4 and May 28 is considered to be peak summer.

On Monday, the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius. Tiruttani recorded 40 degree Celsius.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said south and southeasterly winds prevailing over the coastal areas prevented the day temperature from rising above the average. If the low-pressure area over south Andaman sea was stronger, it would have influenced a hotter weather over coastal places, he said. Interior areas would experience relatively hot weather as the cool wind would not be able to penetrate much distance and a calm wind continued to blow in those places, he said. However, a trough extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level and runs from East Madhya Pradesh to south interior Tamil Nadu may bring light rains over Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi belt for two days.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the maximum temperature would be in the range of 40-41 degree Celsius in some pockets of Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, Tiruchi and Madurai districts till Wednesday. More interior districts are likely to experience similar weather conditions.

The department has advised farmers and people not to expose themselves to direct sunlight from 11 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. particularly in interior areas. Chennai will experience a day temperature of 37 degree Celsius till Wednesday.