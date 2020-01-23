Day after bull’s death, three arrested for holding illegal race

The police have arrested three persons for organising a bull race at Kothakottai village where a bull died after it fell into a farm well. The bull ran amok during the race and fell into a 60-ft. deep farm well, the police sources said.

Police took into custody R. Palani, M. Sankar and M. Boopalan, who reportedly organised the bull race. Efforts are on to trace C. Annasami and S. Chinnathambi (both organisers) and owner of the bull R. Raman. The bull race was reportedly held without adhering to the conditions laid down by the district administration. The police concluded that because of the negligence on the part of the owner and organisers, a bull died and several vehicles were damaged during the race.

Vaniyambadi taluk police registered a case under sections of 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal), 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 (not providing safety of animals) and 11 (amounting to cruelty of animals) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) (Tamil Nadu Amendment ) Act , 2017 against organisers and the owner of the bull for not taking adequate precautionary measures during the time of race, which not only caused the death of the bull and causing damage to the public property.

Villagers protest

Meanwhile, on hearing about the police action against the organisers, villagers staged demonstration on Alangayam-Vaniyambadi Road for sometime on Thursday. They threw stones on the road and squatted on the road seeking withdrawal of cases filed against the organisers. Additional police forces were rushed to the spot. The police pacified the protesters and asked them to disperse.

If proven guilty, the accused face five years rigorous imprisonment.

For any assistance and complaints on the conduct of such races, people can contact the Superintendent of Police helpline number 94429 92526, said an investigating officer from Tirupattur.