Data show women are against reopening of liqour shops, says Karur MP

Congress leader and Karur MP S. Jothimani, on Wednesday, said 89% of 30 lakh women across Tamil Nadu have opposed the State government’s decision to open Tasmac liquor shops from May 7.

Ms. Jothimani said the initiative was planned by the Congress’ Data Analytics team and she intends to reach out to at least 1 crore women across Tamil Nadu before submitting her findings to the government.

Lack of income

She said they mainly reached out to people from her constituency and across Tamil Nadu to understand what people think the issue even as the State continues to battle COVID-19.

The recorded message said: “I am Jothimani, Karur’s Member of Parliament. I would like to know your opinion about an important problem. I would then represent you to Tamil Nadu government. From tomorrow, Tamil Nadu government has decided to open Tasmac shops. Do you support this? Please say ‘Yes or No’ after the beep sound.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Jothimani said, “Around 89% of the 30 lakh women, we reached out to in the last 2 days have said liquor shops shouldn’t be opened. They said that the incomes have dried up and feared that the men would simply start selling vessels that are left in the house to buy alcohol.”

Ms. Jothimani further said in many cases they found that it was men who disagreed that the State government was making the wrong move.