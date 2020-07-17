Dalit boy made to clean his faeces with own hands in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district

A 14-year-old Dalit boy was made to clean up his faeces from a field, after he was spotted defecating behind the bushes on the fringes of a patta land here in a village in Penngaram.

A case has been registered against the perpetrator based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

The boy from Kodarampatty village was made to clear the refuse with his hands.

According to the complainant Krishnamoorthy, his son had stepped into a nearby area under cover of an umbrella on a rainy evening on July 15 to defecate.

He was spotted by the owner of the land Rajashekhar, who pulled him up and forced him to clear the faeces with his hands. Rajashekhar also hit him, according to the complaint. The traumatised boy walked home and narrated the incident to his father.

Complaint

A complaint was lodged at the Pennagaram police station on the same evening.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the incident and demanded a case be registered.

On Friday, a case was registered against Rajashekar under Sections 323 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(1) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

The accused is yet to be arrested.