Daily COVID-19 infection tally in Tamil Nadu falls below 900

Chennai tops table with 236 fresh cases; total recoveries in the State breach 8-lakh mark

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 dropped below the 900-mark for the first time since May 30, 2020, on Sunday.

As many as 867 persons tested positive for the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported in Tamil Nadu so far to 8,20,712. The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 crossed the eight-lakh mark. With 1,002 recoveries reported on Sunday, the total recoveries stood at 8,00,429, which is 97.5% of all cases.

Ten people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,156.

Chennai reported the highest number of fresh cases, at 236. Coimbatore, with 69 fresh cases, was the only other district to report more than 50 infections.

Thirteen districts reported cases in single digits, while Ariyalur and Perambalur did not report any fresh case.

All those whose deaths were reported on Sunday had co-morbidities, according to the medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department. Eight of the 10 deceased were men, while the remaining two were women.

Six of the deceased were octogenarians, of whom three were aged 87. The youngest among the deceased was a 42-year-old woman from Chennai, who had been admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College last Monday. She died at the hospital on Friday.

A total of 60,743 persons were tested, with a test positivity rate of 1.43%.

There was no new case reported on Sunday among the U.K. returnees or their primary contacts, according to the bulletin. The State has thus far traced and tested 2,146 persons who had returned from the U.K. between November 24 and December 23, 2020, of whom 24 have tested positive till date. As many as 3,321 primary contacts have also been tested, of whom 20 have tested positive till date.