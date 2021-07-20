Daily case count falls below 2,000 after 114 days

1,971 people test positive while 28 succumb to infection; 31 districts record fewer than 100 cases each

After 114 days, Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 count dropped below 2,000 on Monday, as 1,971 people tested positive for the infection, taking its tally to 25,37,373.

The State last recorded fewer than 2,000 cases on March 26 — the same number, at 1,971 cases — after which the daily count steadily rose during the second wave.

As fresh cases continued to drop, Coimbatore recorded 209 cases. Chennai, which was maintaining the third or fourth spot on the table, climbed to the second spot with 147 cases. Salem followed with 136 cases, while there were 122 in Erode, 116 in Chengalpattu, 112 in Tiruppur and 108 in Thanjavur.

The remaining 31 districts recorded fewer than 100 cases each, with Perambalur recording the least number of infections at seven. There were 10 cases in Theni, and 11 each in Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi.

Among those who tested positive were four returnees from abroad and other parts of the country.

Twenty-eight people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 33,752. Of these, Thanjavur recorded four deaths, while there were three deaths each in Chennai and Coimbatore. There were no fatalities in 21 districts.

Among the 22 people who had co-morbidities was a 37-year-old man from Pudukottai with diabetes. He was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on July 6 with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for five days. He died on July 18 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Active cases stood at 27,282. Of these, Coimbatore accounted for 2,777 patients, followed by Erode with 2,102 and Salem with 1,705. As many as 2,558 people were discharged after treatment.

The number of samples tested went down to 1,34,989, taking the total figure to 3,56,92,956.

As of date, 73,028 beds are vacant in COVID-19 hospitals and health centres.