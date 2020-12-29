Tamil Nadu

Dabholkar Memorial Award for DK chief

The Dr. Narendra Dabholkar Memorial Award for this year has been conferred upon Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani.

The award was instituted in the memory of the Maharashtra-based rationalist Dabholkar, who was killed some years ago.

The U.S.-based Maharashtra Foundation had instituted the award in his memory, a release issued by the Dravidar Kazhagam said on Monday. The award includes ₹1 lakh and a citation.

Mr. Veeramani has dedicated his whole life to propagate rationalism and served for the cause of social justice in society, the release said.

Due to COVID-19, the award ceremony would be held online this year.

