Cyclone Nivar: over 9,000 hectares of crops destroyed in Villupuram district

Preliminary estimates in Villupuram district indicate that standing crops in over 9,000 hectares have been submerged during Cyclone Nivar.
The detailed assessment of damage caused by the recent incessant rain due to the cyclone in the district is under way.
Around 4,000 hectares of paddy, 3,748 hectares of pulses, 448 hectares of groundnut, 67 hectares of sugarcane and 650.05 hectares of horticultural crops were damaged owing to inundation.
In addition, transplanted crops in an area of 1026.3 hectares were also submerged.
The cattle loss stood at 71, while about 1,024 houses were damaged. About 532 electric poles and 54 transformers were replaced in the district, according to an official.
