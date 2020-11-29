Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar: over 9,000 hectares of crops destroyed in Villupuram district

Photo of Cyclone Nivar preparedness in Villupuram   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Preliminary estimates in Villupuram district indicate that standing crops in over 9,000 hectares have been submerged during Cyclone Nivar.

The detailed assessment of damage caused by the recent incessant rain due to the cyclone in the district is under way.

Around 4,000 hectares of paddy, 3,748 hectares of pulses, 448 hectares of groundnut, 67 hectares of sugarcane and 650.05 hectares of horticultural crops were damaged owing to inundation.

In addition, transplanted crops in an area of 1026.3 hectares were also submerged.

The cattle loss stood at 71, while about 1,024 houses were damaged. About 532 electric poles and 54 transformers were replaced in the district, according to an official.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2020 10:50:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cyclone-nivar-over-9000-hectares-of-crops-destroyed-in-villupuram-district/article33204367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY