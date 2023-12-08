HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung | T.N. CN Stalin donates one month’s salary to relief fund; appeals to MPs, MLAs, public to donate

Mr. Stalin said more than 1 crore people have been affected in this natural disaster, which brought in the highest rainfall recorded in the last 47 years

December 08, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. CM M.K. Stalin

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday that he was donating one month of his salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards helping the State government mobilising funds for relief efforts in areas affected by Cyclone Michaung.

In a statement, he appealed to all MLAs and MPs in Tamil Nadu to do the same. Pointing to the need for every section of the society to help in whatever way possible towards the government’s efforts, he appealed to everyone to donate generously to the CMPRF.

Mr. Stalin said that more than 1 crore people have been affected in this natural disaster, which brought in the highest rainfall recorded in the last 47 years. He said the construction of stormwater drains and the preparedness of the government had safeguarded most people. While normalcy has returned to a majority of the areas, relief work was under way in the remaining few places. He thanked all those who were already donating to the CMPRF.

Helpline to donate relief materials

The government announced a helpline for all individuals and organisations interested in donating relief materials. They can contact 7397766651 through WhatsApp. A press release from the government said this will help in despatching the relief materials to places where they are needed.

