Cyclone Michaung | Southern Railway cancels 69 long-distance train but resumes suburban train services in Chennai

The Chennai division of Southern Railway began operating train services from Moore Market complex railway station towards Avadi, Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on Wednesday

December 06, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Railway tracks had been submerged flood water after Cyclone Michaung pounded the city with heavy rains. A scene at Basin Bridge in North Chennai on on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Railway tracks had been submerged flood water after Cyclone Michaung pounded the city with heavy rains. A scene at Basin Bridge in North Chennai on on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Southern Railway has cancelled 69 long distance trains due to Cyclone Michaung on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, even while short terminating 13 train services.

In a press release Southern Railway said it has also diverted two trains, re-scheduled one train and partially cancelled two trains.

More than 360 train services have been cancelled due to the cyclone from December 2 to 6. Some of the important train services which have been cancelled include the Coimbatore-Chennai Central Shatabdi (Train No. 12244), Chennai Central-Vijayawada Vande Bharat (Train No. 20678), Kovai Express (Train No. 126767), Chennai Central-Bengaluru Shatabdi (Train No. 12028) and Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram (Train No. 12695).

Suburban train services restored

The Chennai division of Southern Railway began operating train services from Moore Market complex (MMC) railway station towards Avadi, Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on Wednesday. Suburban train services were stopped on Monday, December 4, 2023 due to heavy flooding of the bridge located between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.

A senior official of Chennai division said suburban train services towards Avadi-Arakkonam were restarted at 3 p.m. with services operated at a frequency of every one hour. The railway authorities also resumed the Chennai Beach-Gummidipoondi services.

Railway authorities on Tuesday had earlier resumed suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu and Chintadripet-Velachery sections at half-hourly intervals.

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / indian railways / railway

