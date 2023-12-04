HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung | Southern Railway cancels train services

Train No. 12640 stands fully cancelled, while Train No. 22159 is partially cancelled, a press release said

December 04, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the submerged railway track at Egmore Railway Station in Chennai on Monday, December 4, 2023

A view of the submerged railway track at Egmore Railway Station in Chennai on Monday, December 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: Ragu R

In view of water flowing above danger levels at bridge no. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi, some long-distance train services have been cancelled for safety reasons. 

Torrential rains have been pounding Chennai and neighbouring districts since Sunday, December 3, 2023, and continued well into Monday, due to the effects of Cyclone Michaung.

In a press release, Southern Railway said the KSR Bengaluru–Dr MGR Chennai Central Brindavan Express, Train No. 12640 which was to leave KSR Bengaluru at 3.10 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023, is fully cancelled.  

The Mumbai CST–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express (Train No. 22159) which departed from Mumbai CST at 12.45 p.m. on Saturday is partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Dr MGR Chennai Central. The train will be terminated at Arakkonam and in the return direction, Train No. 22160 bound for Mumbai CST Express would leave Arakkonam at 4.30 p.m. instead of 1.15 p.m. on Monday.

Southern Railway will also be operating a passenger special, every one hour, in all sections. The move comes in the wake of Southern Railway cancelling suburban train operations due to heavy rain and water logging. 

Earlier it had said the suburban train services in all sections were temporarily suspended up to 8 a.m. on Monday.  

cyclones / rains / flood / Monsoon / Chennai / Tamil Nadu

