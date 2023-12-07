HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung | AIADMK calls for release of white paper on stormwater drain work in Chennai

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, alleged that the DMK government has betrayed people by stating that it had undertaken stormwater drain work for ₹4,000 crore

December 07, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Even three days after the rains stopped, parts of the city continue to remain inundated. A scene in Pattalam on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Even three days after the rains stopped, parts of the city continue to remain inundated. A scene in Pattalam on Thursday, December 7, 2023 | Photo Credit: Ragu R

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday called for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to release a white paper about stormwater drain work: completed and ongoing work in Chennai. The demand comes against the backdrop of the current flooding in many parts of Chennai and its surroundings.

In a statement, he alleged that the DMK government has betrayed the people by stating that it had undertaken stormwater drain work for ₹4,000 crore. Can they list the completed work and the cost involved, Mr. Palaniswami asked.

ALSO READ
Milk being diverted from other districts to Chennai, says Dairy Minister

The AIADMK leader also condemned the DMK government and said it had failed to carry out full-scale rescue operations and not provided relief measures to people affected by Cyclone Michaung. It has been three days since the rains have stopped, but many roads in Chennai contine to remain waterlogged. Likewise, in the suburbs there is water stagnation and rain water is mixed with sewage, and there is a risk of the spread of infectious diseases, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out.

He also urged the State government to regularise the supply of Aavin milk and procure milk from other States immediately to ensure adequate supply.

Until things return to normalcy, the State government must supply essentials and groceries and medical assistance to people in affected areas, he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / cyclones / flood / rains / Monsoon

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.