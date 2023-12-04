Cyclone Michaung | 12 shelters readied in coastal hamlets in Villupuram district

December 04, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Minister for Minorities Affairs and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Monday, December 4, 2023, undertook an inspection of coastal hamlets in Villupuram district.

The Ministers reviewed the preparedness in view of Cyclone Michaung, which is likely to move parallel along the north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.

At Hanumanthai near Marakkanam, the Ministers, who enquired with officials on the measures taken, said 12 multi-purpose cyclone shelters equipped with basic amenities had been readied in Marakkanam and Vanur blocks to accommodate families evacuated from flood-prone and vulnerable areas.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been stationed at Marakkanam, Collector C. Palani said.

The Ministers also visited Thanthirayankuppam, Chinna Mudaliar Chavady, Bommayarpalayam and Kottakuppam and inspected measures to face the cyclone.

The Ministers reiterated an appeal to the public to stay indoors till the Cyclone had passed and to follow the instructions issued by the Tamil Nadu Government.