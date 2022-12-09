  1. EPaper
Cyclone Mandous | 12 shelters readied near coastal hamlets in Villupuram district

Villupuram Collector D. Mohan has appealed to the public to stay indoors till the cyclone passes; helpline numbers will run 24x7 for people to call, he said

December 09, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector D. Mohan undertook an inspection of coastal hamlets in Villupuram district to review the preparedness ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, which is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts around Mamallapuram at about midnight on Friday.

At Pillaichavady, Mr. Mohan, who enquired with officials on the measures taken, said 12 cyclone shelters equipped with basic amenities had been readied in coastal hamlets near Marakkanam to accommodate families shifted from flood-prone and vulnerable areas. Two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been stationed at Marakkanam and Kottakuppam coasts, he said.

Mr. Mohan reiterated an appeal to the public to stay indoors till the cyclone had passed and to follow the instructions issued by the administration.

People can call 1077 or 04146-223265 and also use the WhatsApp number 72001 51144 for assistance. The numbers will function round the clock, he said.

