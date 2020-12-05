Cyclone Burevi | Tamil Nadu government deputes three IAS officers to Cuddalore

They will camp in flood-affected areas and monitor relief operations

The State government has deputed three senior IAS officers to Cuddalore district to assist the district administration and coordinate relief operations in the rain-affected areas.

Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Government Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who is supervising the relief operations in Cuddalore, said that the government had deputed IAS officers V. Amuthavalli, T.P. Rajesh and Vishu Mahajan to the district.

The officials will camp in flood-affected areas in Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Panruti and Virudhachalam and monitor the relief operations.

Also read | Burevi weakens into depression, will bring rain for two days in T.N.

Mr. Bedi said that teams from the Municipal Administration and Rural Development have been entrusted with identifying low-lying areas in all blocks to gauge the extent of evacuation and relief required in the event of breaches.

People in low-lying areas are being moved to relief centres and the cyclone shelters have been equipped with basic amenities such as quality food, protected drinking water and sanitation.

Mr. Bedi said that Commissioner of Municipal Administration K. Baskaran will be visiting Cuddalore on Saturday.

Also read | Over 5,700 evacuated from Ramanathapuram coast

The Department has deputed an additional Municipal Commissioner, Executive Engineers and 50 sanitary workers each to Cuddalore and Chidambaram municipalities to bail out water from low-lying areas.

Sanitary workers from other districts have also been deputed to Nellikuppam, Panruti and nearby districts, he added.