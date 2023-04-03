HamberMenu
Custodial torture row: Tirunelveli SP shifted without posting

April 03, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Days after Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh was transferred without a posting and placed under suspension following alleged custodial torture, the Tirunelveli district Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan was on Monday shifted to the office of the Director-General of Police, Chennai, and put on “compulsory wait”.

Thoothukudi SP L. Balaji Saravanan would hold full additional charge as SP, Tirunelveli district, an order issued by Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy said.

Mr Singh, who is facing allegations of torturing suspects in custody by pulling out their teeth using pliers, was reporting to the Tirunelveli SP. The transfer of Mr Saravanan comes amid criticism that though the alleged torture was happening in at least two police stations in the Ambasamudram sub-division over the weeks, no action was taken to prevent it or report the matter to the senior officers, police sources said.

