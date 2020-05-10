Curbs to be eased within containment zones

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said that lockdown curbs would be relaxed in places within containment zones by isolating the immediate areas around patients undergoing quarantine after recovery from COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference, he said in containment zones like Ariyankuppam, Moolakulam or Thiruvandarkoil, where such patients were undergoing the 28 days of mandatory post-treatment quarantine, it would be unfair on residents of whole communities to be deprived of resuming economic activity.

"We will lift lockdown curbs in a judicious manner after isolating the areas around such patients," he said.