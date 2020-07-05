Cuddalore SP quarantines himself

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav is in self-quarantine after his armed guard tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Abhinav has quarantined himself at his camp office here.

Police sources said three persons, including the guard who was in proximity to the SP, had tested positive on Saturday evening.

The throat swabs of 30 police personnel attached to the Special Branch and other wings were lifted and the results are awaited.

Mr. Abhinav said that his samples were tested on June 25 and it returned negative.

“I submitted myself to testing again after the security personnel tested positive. The test results are awaited,” he said.