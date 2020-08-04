Cuddalore police begin probe into viral audio clip on e-pass

The Cuddalore district police have started investigation into an audio clip of a telephonic conversation in which a man identifying himself as a travel operator is heard assuring applicants that he will obtain e-pass and provide transport, to any destination within the State.
The call by the travel operator from Cuddalore, who had advertised that he could help get a original e-pass within half an hour, has gone viral on social media platforms.
In the conversation, the operator is heard assuring the applicants that if they forwarded the copy of Aadhaar card and their photo to his WhatsApp number, the request would be processed immediately. The travel operator says he charges ₹500 for every request.
The operator is also heard claiming that he has so far processed requests for over 50,000 e-passes
“Though there has been no formal complaint, we have started an investigation into the incident. Request for e-pass to travel from Cuddalore to other destinations are approved by the administration of the destination districts. The Cuddalore administration approves requests for e-pass to travel to Cuddalore alone,” a police officer said.
“We are checking whether his claims are true and investigation has begun based on the audio clip,” the officer added.
