CSIR-SERC designs portable temporary shelter with lights

The research institution signs a licensing agreement with L&T

I The CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC) has designed a portable, foldable temporary shelter with a roof, doors, windows and lighting using steel and insulation material. The shelter with 180 sq ft floor space can be used at construction sites, remote areas or to create makeshift hospitals.

The special and multifunctional structural laboratory of the CSIR-SERC in Chennai has designed this 2.8-metre tall module that can be folded into just one-foot making it easy to transport. “It has tubelights inside and can be folded with the lights. There are fixtures for fans. The walls are made with insulating material, frame with steel, doors are made from aluminium and windows with transparent plastic instead of glass. It has been designed to withstand earthquakes and heavy winds during cyclones,” said Saptarshi Sasmal, senior principal scientist, who led the team in designing the module.

One module weighed about a tonne and can be made lighter if the roof is removed, provided it is to be used indoors. The fully folded modules can be taken to the site and erected after levelling the site and each module can be installed within 30 minutes.

The CSIR-SERC recently signed an agreement for licensing of technology of the portable lightweight module, called PoliTal-M, with Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The agreement was signed in the presence of Shekhar C. Mande, Director General, CSIR, Santosh Kapuria, Director, CSIR-SERC, and M.V. Satish, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice-President, L&T.

Sources in CSIR-SERC said that this technology was available for licensing to other industries as well and that the institute was committed to promote this technology for its wider use and reach.

L&T sources said the idea was to utilise it at construction sites or at sites like those affected by the calamities where construction might not be possible within a short time. “The immediate idea is to utilise these shelters in setting up of COVID-19 facilities,” an official said.