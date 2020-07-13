‘Crowded marriages causing spread in U.T.’

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday said marriage ceremonies with many people in attendance were among the reasons for the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

In a video address, Mr. Narayanasamy said though it had been stipulated that the number of guests should not exceed 50 to facilitate physical distancing, flouting of this norm was causing the infection to spread, as between 200 and 300 people were massing at these functions.

He pointed out that a cluster of 17 cases had been traced to a marriage at a temple in Vythikuppam.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to either resort to a simple marriage ceremony at their homes or curtail the number of invitees if the wedding was being conducted at a temple. The other main reason for the increase in cases was the thronging at markets. æHe urged the public to avoid crowding and to ensure distancing and to wear masks while going out. “By now, it is becoming clear that we have to live with this virus and therefore protection is to a great extent in the hands of the people”. While Puducherry had a relatively better recovery rate of 65% and mortality rate of 1.4%, containment of spread rests with the public, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Pointing to the UGC guidelines mandating all educational institutions across the country to conduct exams by September 30 for the final semester students, Mr. Narayanasamy wanted the plan to be dropped.

“The Centre should ensure that universities and colleges cancel all schedules to conduct the final semester examinations as candidates would run the risk of contracting the infection.” He said he had already written to HRD Ministry on this and hoped that the Government would drop the proposal after appreciating the risks associated with asking students to appear for the final semester under graduate or postgraduate examinations in the current situation.

On the delayed presentation of a full budget for 2020-21, the Chief Minister said he was yet to receive written communication from the Union Home Ministry approving the proposals though he had been orally assured of clearance by an official there. The UT had, in March, passed a vote on account Bill earmarking funds for departments till June 30 to meet routine expenditure out of the Consolidated Fund.