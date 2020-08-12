Critical procedure at Kudankulam successful

The Reactor Pressure Vessel Dry Shielding of the under-construction reactor 3 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project has been installed successfully.
Contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T India), with technical support from Russian experts, successfully completed the works on the installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel Dry Shielding into its position.
Dry Shielding is a cylindrical shield in metal cladding filled with serpentine concrete and placed around the reactor pressure vessel. This structure serves for the neutron flux attenuation and facilitates prevention of overheating of the reinforced concrete in reactor pit structure.
“Work on Dry Shielding installation has been completed as scheduled. The equipment was manufactured at Tiazhmash JSC in Syzran town in Russia. The cylindrical shield filled with serpentine concrete weighs 140 tonnes,” sources in the KKNPP said.
Installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel Dry Shielding is an essential process in the operation of the critical path of the reactor construction time schedule.
After its completion, the installation of the reactor support truss and other assembly operations will be performed, which are followed by the installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel into the position.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath