Create pedestrian crossing, says HC

The Madras High Court has ordered the creation of a pedestrian crossing across the Inner Ring Road that leads to the Kendriya Vidyalaya school at Anna Nagar West in Thirumangalam here to be used until the construction of a foot over bridge, with an escalator, is completed.

It is estimated to take about 12 months to become operational.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad passed the order while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate E. Ranganayaki, also a parent of a student studying in the school. She had complained that crossing the road had become an herculean task for children ever since a flyover was built opposite to the school.

The judges ordered that the pedestrian crossing with a traffic signal could be established 125 metres away from the place where the motor vehicles descend from the flyover and that the police department should depute adequate personnel to help the pedestrians cross the road without any hassle.