Crackdown on ganja peddlers under way: SP

The police is intensifying the crackdown on ganja peddlers in Tiruvannamalai district.
Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi said 17 cases of ganja trade and illegal brewing were booked across the district from the start of this year. As many as 18 had been arrested in this regard and police have seized 21.45 kg of ganja from them, he said.
NIB-CID teams seized two consignments of 4.5 kg of ganja which had been smuggled from Andhra Pradesh recently and a woman was arrested on Tuesday with 1.1 kg of ganj in her possession.
Six more persons were arrested for ganja peddling in the district and 6 kg of ganja was seized from them, Mr. Sibi said. Special teams have been formed to nab those involved in ganja sales and illicit brewing. They will be booked under Goondas Act, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.