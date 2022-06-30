Crack down on those who transport or slaughter animals in violation of law, High Court tells Tamil Nadu govt.

It orders vigil at checkpoints and use of CCTV cameras at toll gates to identify the violators

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that no transport or slaughter of animals took place in the State in violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the statutory rules framed thereunder.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N. Mala issued the orders while disposing of a batch of public interest litigation petitions. Leading the arguments, advocate R. Srinivas said that at times, camels were made to walk from Rajasthan and Gujarat to Tamil Nadu.

Concurring with the petitioners that the law must be followed scrupulously, the judges ordered that strict compliance with the Act and the rules must be ensured not only through the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board but also the district level committees.

If any one was found to be transporting or slaughtering animals in violation of the law, immediate action must be taken against them through registration of cases. The animals should also be rescued and housed in the places earmarked for their upkeep, the Bench ordered.

The Department of Transport must keep a watch on illegal transport of animals at all checkpoints and even the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from toll gates could be used to identify the violators. No animal transported in violation of the law should be allowed entry into Tamil Nadu, it added.