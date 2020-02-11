CPI(M) demands special law for agri zone

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday urged the State government to enact special legislation in the Budget session of the Assembly to reinforce the decision to declare the Cauvery delta region as a protected agricultural zone.
Explaining a resolution adopted during the State committee meeting of the party, Mr. Balakrishnan said the AIADMK government should enact a law to prove its commitment to the creation of the agricultural zone.
‘Withdraw cases’
He demanded the withdrawal of the cases filed against the farmers who had opposed the hydrocarbon and methane projects in the delta region.
Mr. Balakrishnan urged the State government to take a cue from Kerala and Punjab and adopt a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.