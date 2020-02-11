Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) demands special law for agri zone

K. Balakrishnan.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday urged the State government to enact special legislation in the Budget session of the Assembly to reinforce the decision to declare the Cauvery delta region as a protected agricultural zone.

Explaining a resolution adopted during the State committee meeting of the party, Mr. Balakrishnan said the AIADMK government should enact a law to prove its commitment to the creation of the agricultural zone.

‘Withdraw cases’

He demanded the withdrawal of the cases filed against the farmers who had opposed the hydrocarbon and methane projects in the delta region.

Mr. Balakrishnan urged the State government to take a cue from Kerala and Punjab and adopt a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Comments
