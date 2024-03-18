GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI re-nominates K. Subbarayan in Tiruppur, fields V. Selvaraj in Nagapattinam

The party unanimously decided on both the candidates, says CPI national secretary K. Narayana

March 18, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a constituent of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, on Monday re-nominated K. Subbarayan as its candidate for the Tiruppur constituency for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls. It also named V. Selvaraj as its candidate for the Nagapattinam seat.

Addressing reporters, CPI’s national secretary K. Narayana, along with veteran leader R. Nallakannu and party’s State secretary R. Mutharasan, said that the party unanimously decided on both the candidates.

Introducing them, Mr. Narayana termed Mr. Subbarayan as a “legendary figure” in Tiruppur area and a popular person in the State. Mr. Selvaraj was a “youthful comrade and dynamic person”, he said.

Mr. Subbarayan has also been elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore in 2004. The trade unionist has also been elected to the Assembly. Mr. Selvaraj is the party’s district secretary in Tiruvarur and has been its articulate functionary highlighting farmers’ issues from the Cauvery Delta region.

The DMK had earlier allotted Tiruppur and Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituencies to the CPI.

