HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI (M) cadre held for bid to show black flags to Governor Ravi in Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. was expected to pass through South Car Street in Chidambaram, to offer worship at Sri Sabanayagar temple.

February 23, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
 Led by CPI (M) Chidambaram town secretary Raja, cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), attempted to stage a black flag protest against Governor R.N. Ravi on South Car Street in Chidambaram on February 23, 2023. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 Led by CPI (M) Chidambaram town secretary Raja, cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), attempted to stage a black flag protest against Governor R.N. Ravi on South Car Street in Chidambaram on February 23, 2023. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

About 30 cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who attempted to stage a black flag protest against Governor R.N. Ravi in protest against his views on Karl Marx, were detained in Chidambaram on Thursday.

The agitators led by CPI (M) Chidambaram town secretary Raja assembled on South Car Street in the morning, in a bid to show black flags to the Governor, who was expected to pass through the area to offer worship at Sri Sabanayagar temple.

Carrying black flags, the cadres raised slogans against the Governor for his views on Karl Marx and Marxism. The cadres were detained and taken away, before Mr. Ravi’s convoy arrived.

Earlier, Governor Ravi had remarked that Karl Marx’s theories had caused damage to India’s national growth.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.