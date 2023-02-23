CPI (M) cadre held for bid to show black flags to Governor Ravi in Chidambaram

February 23, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

About 30 cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who attempted to stage a black flag protest against Governor R.N. Ravi in protest against his views on Karl Marx, were detained in Chidambaram on Thursday.

The agitators led by CPI (M) Chidambaram town secretary Raja assembled on South Car Street in the morning, in a bid to show black flags to the Governor, who was expected to pass through the area to offer worship at Sri Sabanayagar temple.

Carrying black flags, the cadres raised slogans against the Governor for his views on Karl Marx and Marxism. The cadres were detained and taken away, before Mr. Ravi’s convoy arrived.

Earlier, Governor Ravi had remarked that Karl Marx’s theories had caused damage to India’s national growth.