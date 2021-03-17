CPI criticises CM for blaming DMK reagrding Jaya’s death

CPI State secretary R.Mutharasan on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami for “making allegations against the DMK leaders” regarding the death of former AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa forgetting his official stature.
Talking to reporters in Thanjavur he pointed out that AIADMK coordinator, O.Panneerselvam was the one who had demanded CBI inquiry into the death of the former Chief Minister. Hence, the AIADMK government constituted an inquiry commission to make truce with him.
But now the Chief Minister was levelling charges against former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi and the DMK president M.K.Stalin holding them responsible for the death of Jayalalithaa. “The Chief Minister should speak and act keeping in mind the stature of his position and refrain from making untrue statements”, he added.
Mr.Mutharasan also took a dig at the AIADMK election manifesto saying it would not serve any purpose, he added.
When the Madras High Court directed the State government to waive the farm loans, it went on an appeal in the Supreme Court. But when the DMK assured that it would waive the farm loans, if voted to power, the AIADMK hurriedly waived the farm loans sanctioned by cooperative societies, he charged.
Alleging that the BJP does not have faith in democracy, Mr.Mutharasan charged that the BJP’s sole aim was to wipe out State-level political parties. To achieve this it was adopting a new method by purchasing the elected representatives of other parties, he alleged.
