COVID-19| Walk the talk, Ramadoss tells officials

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday slammed the authorities for making empty statements but failing to effectively control the transmission of COVID-19 in Chennai.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said while the number of cases reduced over the last 4 days, around 482 positive cases were reported yesterday.

“This has caused panic. On April 27, the number of patients discharged was more than number of patients affected by COVID-19. Around 1,010 persons were cured of the disease out of 1,937 positive cases. It was expected that the Tamil Nadu would bring the situation under control but the cases continued to rise in the next few days and Tamil.Nadu became the second worst-hit State in the country,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

When districts such as Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tiruvannamalai had successfully brought the transmission of the disease under control despite being affected by the Koyambedu cluster, why hadn’t the same steps been taken in Chennai to arrest the transmission, he asked.

“Special Officer J. Radhakrishnan was appointed to look into the increase in cases on May 1. Koyambedu was shut down on May 4. If we assume that steps were taken to control the spread of COVID-19 from April 30, the situation should have been brought under control in 14 days. But, it is continuing to increase,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that only 1,082 persons were affected on May 1 while the number had increased to 6,750 until yesterday.

As many as 5,668 new cases had been reported in the last few weeks. Testing was not the reason why there were so many positive cases, but that the authorities had failed to control the transmission, he said.

He pointed out that while Kodamabakkam and Valasaravakkam zones were affected due to the Koyambedu cluster and cases continued to rise in neighbourhoods around the market, the cases continued increasing in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Tondiarpet, and Royapuram zones.

“This means that there is a big hole in the containment activities implemented by the authorities,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said that people in Chennai were disappointed that the transmission of the disease had not been arrested despite J. Radhakrishnan being appointed as Special Nodal Officer for Chennai Corporation and the involvement of zonal officers and other senior IAS officers in the effort. “In an interview on May 10, Special Nodal Officer J. Radhakrishnan said that the situation will be brought under control in the next 5 days. On May 13, in another interview, he said that those associated with Koyambedu cluster have been tested and total number of cases is 2,600. If the cases continue to rise, what is the problem with containment measures? Where was the mistake? If the Koyambedu cluster has been contained, how is the disease spreading?” the PMK leader asked.

He said the authorities shouldn’t just make positive statements. “Chennai is one of the worst affected cities after Delhi and Mumbai. Number of cases in Chennai is close to the combined number of cases in 32 States and Union Territories. Authorities must swing into action and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai so that people don’t have to live in fear,” said Dr. Ramadoss.