Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free in Tamil Nadu, says CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the unveiling a statue of jallikattu at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district, on October 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday assured free immunisation against coronavirus for all sections of people in the state as soon as a vaccine is made available.

“I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to States) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost,” he said here during an official visit.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has last week said India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months.

Presently COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of trials.

