Collectors inaugurate COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers in 15-17 age group in Kallakurichi, Villupuram

The districts look to vaccinate 65,150 and 54,814 beneficiaries respectively

Kallakurichi Collector P.N. Sridhar on Monday inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers aged between 15 and 17 at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Thottiyam in the district.

Mr. Sridhar inspected the facility and interacted with the students. According to a release, the drive in the district aims at covering nearly 65,150 teenagers in the 15 to 17 age group. This includes 45,177 government school students, 5,629 from government-aided schools and 14,344 from private schools. The drive is underway across 56 schools on Monday and aims at covering 20,569 students on the first day.

The Health Department has prepared centres for the special vaccination campaign. Vaccination will be carried out in the respective schools and authorities will also ensure that students of residential schools are covered too.

In Villupuram district, Collector D. Mohan inaugurated the drive at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Villupuram. The drive aims at covering nearly 54,814 beneficiaries across the district.

In Cuddalore district, the administration has identified 1,20,600 beneficiaries. Covaxin is being administered.