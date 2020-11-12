COVID-19 under control in State: CM

Infection rate is coming down, he says

Infections in Tamil Nadu have been brought under control after various preventive steps were taken by the State government, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Speaking at a meeting to review COVID-19 preventive measures and development works in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, Mr. Palaniswami said around 75,000 persons were being tested each day in the State.

The Chief Minister said the State government was following guidelines of the WHO and the Central government, and was taking all preventive measures.

Virudhunagar district was conducting 103 fever camps every day and so far, 10,173 camps had been held and 4.55 lakh persons tested. A total of 24 containment zones had been set up in the district.

Door-to-door checks for fever, cough and other symptoms of COVID-19 were being conducted, he said, adding that the infected were being taken to hospitals, treated and cured, he said. Similarly, prompt action was being taken in areas where cases were reported and contact tracing of infected persons was being taken up.

The government has also provided adequate medical facilities at all hospitals and maintained stocks of drugs and equipment.

Kabasura kudineer was being distributed among the people, Mr. Palaniswami said. As a result, infection rate in the State was coming down, even as it was on the rise in neighbouring States, like Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and in Delhi.