Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 prevention kits handed over to students

The Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai gave 4,000 COVID-19 prevention kits to government schoolchildren on account of classes resuming in the State this month. The kits were handed over to Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday.

As part of the Korean National Foundation Day, which was celebrated last month, this initiative is for the four south Indian States and supported by Venu Srinivasan, the Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, in association with InKo Centre, according to a press release.

The Korean Association in the city will also donate 70,000 masks and five oxygen generators to the State government. This kit will have masks, hand sanitisers, colour pencils, origami sheets and sweets.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 12:56:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/covid-19-prevention-kits-handed-over-to-students/article37531132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY