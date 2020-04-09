Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 1.14 lakh violations reported across Tamil Nadu

Over 1,14,832 instances of violations of prohibitory orders have been reported across the State so far.

According to police, as many as 1,24,657 persons were arrested for violating prohibitory orders and venturing out on the roads. They were immediately released after collecting fines and the seizure of their vehicles. Over 97,146 vehicles were seized. Police have filed altogether 1,14,832 first information reports so far, and collected ₹38.54 lakh in fines from the violators.

