COVID-19: CPI(M) calls for deferment of Census exercise

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) has urged the Centre to defer Census operations and abandon NPR enumeration slated to begin from April 1, in the wake of COVID-19.

It said this step should to taken given the spread of the pandemic and the need for taking precautions such as social distancing.

“Government and all its agencies must single-mindedly focus on controlling this pandemic and meet the consequent challenges threatening people’s health and livelihood. Already 13 State governments declared their opposition to NPR/NRC process,” it said in a statement.

The Census operations should be deferred till the situation normalizes, the Polit Bureau said and also called upon the Prime Minister to make the announcement in his address to the nation today at 8 PM.