Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: CPI(M) calls for deferment of Census exercise

The Polit Bureau said this step should to taken given the spread of the pandemic and the need for taking precautions such as social distancing

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) has urged the Centre to defer Census operations and abandon NPR enumeration slated to begin from April 1, in the wake of COVID-19.

It said this step should to taken given the spread of the pandemic and the need for taking precautions such as social distancing.

“Government and all its agencies must single-mindedly focus on controlling this pandemic and meet the consequent challenges threatening people’s health and livelihood. Already 13 State governments declared their opposition to NPR/NRC process,” it said in a statement.

The Census operations should be deferred till the situation normalizes, the Polit Bureau said and also called upon the Prime Minister to make the announcement in his address to the nation today at 8 PM.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 4:31:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/covid-19-cpim-calls-for-deferment-of-census-exercise/article31108274.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY