COVID-19: Classes suspended for 10th, 11th and 12th standard students till January 31 in Tamil Nadu

The decision was taken by the government owing to rising COVID-19 cases. File photo  

The State government has announced suspension of classes on campus for students of Classes 10 to 12 till January 31 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the government had announced that in-person classes would be suspended for Classes 1 to 9. Classes for 10th, 11th and 12th standard students were continuing on school campuses because of board exams later this year.

The government also said that the revision exams which were scheduled to start from January 19 were also postponed. An announcement would be made at a later date about rescheduling the exams.


