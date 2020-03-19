COVID-19: Anbumani Ramadoss calls for complete shut-down for three weeks across India

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss has called for an immediate lock-down in Tamil Nadu and across India for the next three weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and imposition of Section 144.

In a statement, he said that is the only way for the country to ensure that it does not move to stage 3 from stage 2 of COVID-19 transmission and also to stop a potential huge loss of human lives. Dr. Anbumani charged that the current measures in Tamil Nadu like closing of malls, education institutions and movie theatres were not enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All shops and all transportation should be shut in Tamil Nadu, along with the imposition of Section 144 to prevent a huge loss of human lives, he added. He said the shut down would result in losses to traders and the Centre and State government should compensate them. Loan payments should be deferred till things return to normal and interest should be waived off, he said.

The government should also ensure adequate supply of essential goods, Dr. Anbumani said.

“The measures I have suggested might create a sense of fear. But there is no option other than this,” he pointed out.