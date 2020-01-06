Tamil Nadu

Court grants 15 days ordinary leave to life convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted the leave to Ravichandran, on hearing a plea from his mother

The Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) on Monday granted 15 days ordinary leave to Ravichandran, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Hearing a plea for leave filed by Rajeswari, the mother of the life convict, a Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi granted 15 days ordinary leave from January 10.

During the course of the hearing, the State had submitted that the representation of the life convict for leave had not been considered due to the rural local body polls that were being held in the State. The Court said that with the polls now over, leave can be granted. “Let him spend time with his family this Pongal”, the judges said.

Further, the court said that the convict should surrender before the prison authorities after the completion of 15 days. The case was posted to January 28 for reporting compliance.

