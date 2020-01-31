Court dismisses petitions for Thanjavur Big Temple consecration ceremony to be in Tamil only

The Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions that sought a direction to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department to conduct the consecration of the Thanjavur Big Temple in Tamil alone.
Taking cognisance of the counter filed by the HR and CE Department that submitted that the consecration ceremony would be conducted in both Tamil and Sanskrit, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran dismissed the petitions.
The court observed that it was not the case that Sanskrit was preferred and Tamil was being ignored. The court directed the HR and CE Department and the Temple Management to file a report on the conduct of the ceremony in four weeks.
