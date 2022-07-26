Course to held in clinical virology

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, SIMATS (deemed University), has introduced an M.Sc programme in Clinical Virology. The programme will be offered in the Department of Microbiology’s Centre for Infectious Diseases at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital.

Candidates with a B.Sc (Microbiology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology or Life Sciences) may apply to the two-year full time course. For details visit http://micro.sdc.saveetha.com/ or call 9841516172/9600690306.