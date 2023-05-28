HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple injured in accident near Walajah in Ranipet

May 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The car that was involved in the accident.

The car that was involved in the accident.

A couple was injured after a sand-laden tipper lorry hit their car on the Walajah - Sholinghur Main Road at Jambukulam village in Ranipet on Sunday.

The police said K. Bakthavathsalam, 45, and his family were travelling to Arcot town from Jambukulam village on the main road to buy gold jewellery for his younger daughter, who got engaged a few days ago, when a tipper lorry hit the car from behind.

In the impact, the car fell into a nearby empty pit. Bakthavathsalam and his wife B. Rosy, 43, sustained serious injuries whereas his two daughters B. Prema, 25, Manjula, 40, and two grandchildren S. Jagadesh, 3, S. Varshita, 1, and car driver C. Mahesh, 28, escaped with minor injuries.

Police shifted the injured couple to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town. A case has been filed by Sholinghur police. The lorry driver, who has not been identified, is absconding. Further investigation is on, police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.