Couple injured in accident near Walajah in Ranipet

May 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - RANIPET

A couple was injured after a sand-laden tipper lorry hit their car on the Walajah - Sholinghur Main Road at Jambukulam village in Ranipet on Sunday.

The police said K. Bakthavathsalam, 45, and his family were travelling to Arcot town from Jambukulam village on the main road to buy gold jewellery for his younger daughter, who got engaged a few days ago, when a tipper lorry hit the car from behind.

In the impact, the car fell into a nearby empty pit. Bakthavathsalam and his wife B. Rosy, 43, sustained serious injuries whereas his two daughters B. Prema, 25, Manjula, 40, and two grandchildren S. Jagadesh, 3, S. Varshita, 1, and car driver C. Mahesh, 28, escaped with minor injuries.

Police shifted the injured couple to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town. A case has been filed by Sholinghur police. The lorry driver, who has not been identified, is absconding. Further investigation is on, police said.