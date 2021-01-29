Counselling for lapsed NRI medical seats

The Directorate of Medical Education has opened counselling for lapsed NRI seats in the MBBS course under management quota in self-financing medical colleges and BDS seats in self-financing dental colleges.

Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2020 and willing to participate in counselling for these lapsed NRI seats in the MBBS course and management quota seats in the BDS course may fill the applications online and upload the required documents from January 28 to 30.

Those who have already applied and are in the merit list need not apply. Candidates who applied from January 23 to 25 for BDS management quota seats need not apply again as they are eligible for NRI lapsed seats for MBBS course in self-financing medical colleges.

Vacancy for MBBS course is available in NRI lapsed seats only and the vacancy position has been released in the DME’s official websites, the selection secretary said.