Counselling begins for fisheries courses

The counselling for various degree programmes offered by Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University began here on Sunday with Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar handing over admission letters to the top three rank holders.

A release from the university said that 250 students took part in the counselling on the first day and all the 168 seats available in the Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc) course, the university’s flagship programme, were filled up.

Admissions to 330 seats for undergraduate courses would be completed by Tuesday when the counselling would be concluded.

6,074 apply

A total of 6,074 applications were received online this year for the courses as against 4,844 applications in 2018.

K. Gopal, principal secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries; S. Felix, Vice-Chancellor of the university; A. Srinivasan, registrar, and other senior officials were present at the function.