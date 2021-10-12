Corporation to initiate projects with residents’ participation

Public should contribute at least one-third of total estimate

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to launch civic projects with support from residents’ welfare associations under the Namakku Naame Thittam. Civic officials have started creating awareness among residents on the initiative to implement infrastructure projects using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and funding from residents’ welfare associations.

According to officials, at least ₹50 crore is expected to be mobilised under the Namakku Naame Thittam in the city.

A total of ₹300 crore has been allocated by the State government. Residents will be permitted to facilitate funding of at least 33% for projects such as parks, playgrounds, roads, buildings and other civic infrastructure.

Officials will create awareness on people’s participation in civic infrastructure projects. The scheme is expected to improve the self-support mechanism and increase public participation in creating and maintaining community infrastructure, they added.

Namakku Naame Thittam will be implemented in all urban local bodies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, 14 corporations, 121 municipalities and in all 528 town panchayats.

The minimum public contribution for any of the identified work should be one-third of the estimated value, and there will be no upper limit. With respect to renovation of waterbodies, the minimum contribution should be 50% for desilting and bund formation. For other tasks, the minimum contribution will be one-third of the estimated value.

The proposal for taking up works under the Namakku Naame Thittam (Urban) may originate from individuals, groups, such as residents’ welfare associations, institutions, public or private companies or from the community.

Requests in the form of an application indicating the work to be taken up with consent for contributing at least one-third of the estimated amount have to be given to the zonal officials in the Corporation. After ascertaining the proposal’s need and feasibility, the Corporation Commissioner will ask for a detailed estimate from the implementing agency. Thereafter, the applicant should deposit the prescribed amount with the local body.

Funds from industries, companies and other entities will be accepted as public contribution.