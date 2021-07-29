Corporation plans three bridges in congested areas

Usman Road flyover may be extended up to Anna Salai

The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to construct three new bridges in the city. The bridges department, which had executed only a handful of projects in the last 10 years under the AIADMK government, has proposed to build bridges which had been pending for a long time to ease traffic congestion.

A senior official said as the city had expanded, more bridges were needed in congested old areas. Bridges were planned to be built at the Ganesapuram subway and the crowded Otteri junction. Plans were on to extend the flyover on Usman Road to be linked to Anna Salai.

The civic body has done an initial study and has found the need for the flyover at Usman Road to be extended till Anna Salai as the T. Nagar junction had been witnessing heavy traffic.

Since T. Nagar had transformed into shopping hub from a residential locality, the South Usman Road was becoming congested due to the presence of several textile showrooms. Also, the location of the T. Nagar bus terminus near the junction added to the problems.

Despite the flyover South Usman Road, traffic jams occurred on Madley Road, CIT Nagar 1st Main Road, and CIT Nagar 4th Main Road. The civic body had designed a new flyover to link the ramp portion of the existing flyover on South Usman Road, which is 747 m long and 11 m wide, and proceeded above the CIT Nagar 1st and 4th Main Road junctions. Also provision for two ramps was to be made for motorists to have smooth access to the Burkit Road junction.

The civic body plans to build two-lane carriageways at Konnur High Road and Strahans Road junction to ease traffic congestion on Strahans Road, Brickiln Road and Cooks Road. The proposed flyover would be 540 m long and would have a service road and pavement on both sides. Similarly, the residents of Perambur and Vyasarpadi had been demanding a bridge to replace the Ganesapuram subway, which got waterlogged during heavy rain.