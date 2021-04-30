Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | T.N. police book over 6.6 lakh persons for not wearing masks

A artist giving final touch to a painting to create awareness about the wearing of masks. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Over 6,61,944 lakh cases were booked against people who failed to wear masks across the State. All the cases were booked from April 8 onwards, until Thursday.

A total of 6.61 lakh cases were booked against people who were not wearing masks in public places and fines were collected. The south zone booked 2.29 lakh cases while the north zone booked 1.26 lakh cases. Separately 20,656 cases were booked for violation of physical distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols.

The Greater Chennai City Police said 23,657 cases were filed against people who were not wearing masks within the city limits. A total fine amount of ₹44,49,800 was collected from the violators and another 379 cases were booked for violation of physical distancing norms.

