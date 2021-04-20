Coronavirus | TN Chief Secretary chairs meetings with religious leaders

The meeting was to discuss steps to be taken in places of worship to contain the spread of the virus

Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan chaired a series of meetings with representatives from various religious faiths over steps to be taken in various places of worship to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Religious leaders and representatives from various faiths took part in the meeting held in the Secretariat on Tuesday. A representative who took part in the meeting said that various faiths had put forward their opinions, but the State government did not commit on anything.

Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Tourism Secretary Vikram Kapur, Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Public Secretary P. Senthil Kumar, Commissioner of Disaster Management D. Jagannathan and Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal were also present.