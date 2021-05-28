Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 7

Kathipara flyover in Chennai wears a deserted look on Friday, during the complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu.   | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown across the State by another week till 6 a.m. on June 7 albeit with a few relaxations.

Mr. Stalin announced that provision stores would be allowed to sell essential supplies through carts or vehicles in their respective localities with permission from local bodies.

"The provision stores are also allowed to receive orders either online or over phone and deliver supplies at the customer's residence between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.," the CM said.

He also announced that he has instructed Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department to distribute a kit containing 13 provision supplies to every rice ration cardholder through ration shops for June.

Related Articles
